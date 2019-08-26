The global framework specifies the role and the responsibilities of the banking sector in the development of a sustainable future

Credit Suisse Group has endorsed the Principles for Responsible Banking by the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). The global framework specifies the role and the responsibilities of the banking sector in the development of a sustainable future.

The Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) have been developed by 30 banks from around the world, facilitated by the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). The Principles call for aligning the banking sector with the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement and represent a comprehensive framework for the integration of sustainability across all business areas of banks.

Credit Suisse is among the founding signatories to the Principles and will formally sign them in September 2019 in New York City, during the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse Group, said: “As a bank we are an integral part of society. We have been a member of the UNEP FI since its launch in 1992, and we are among the first signatory banks to support its Principles for Responsible Banking. We recognise the importance of upholding international standards and best practices that promote responsible business conduct. We are committed to conducting our business with a long-term view and to make a contribution to the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We intend to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.”

Amongst other things, signatory banks make a commitment to align their business strategy to contribute to individuals’ needs and society’s goals, and to set targets designed to continuously increase the positive impacts from their activities, products and services.

Source: Company Press Release

