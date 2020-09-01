As part of the multi-year agreement, TSYS will continue to provide a range of processing and support services for the bank’s commercial card portfolio

Wells Fargo's headquarters complex in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Laimerpramer.)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced that TSYS, its Issuer Solutions business, has renewed its agreement with Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S.

As part of the multi-year agreement, TSYS will continue to provide a range of processing and support services for the bank’s commercial card portfolio. Wells Fargo has utilized TSYS’ payments processing platform since 1995.

“We continue to benefit from the flexibility and power of TSYS’ innovative payments solutions, along with the support of Global Payments, as we look to further simplify, streamline and digitize the overall experience for our commercial card customers,” said Mary Mazzochi, Senior Vice President and Manager, Commercial Card Product Suite, Wells Fargo.

“We have had a great relationship with Wells Fargo for many years, and this agreement provides further validation of our market leading technologies, products and services for commercial payments that clients have come to expect from our company,” said Gaylon Jowers, President, TSYS Issuer Solutions and Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release