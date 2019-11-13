BNP Paribas has key positions in three major business areas, domestic markets and international financial services, retail banking & services, and corporate & institutional banking

Image: BNP Paribas opens new offices in Montreal. Photo: Courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

BNP Paribas, a premier global banking partner, today announced that following several years of rapid growth at its Montreal operations, it will be moving its Canadian main office from McGill College Avenue to 2001 Robert Bourassa Boulevard this fall.

In addition to its growing Canadian client business, BNP Paribas’ Montreal operations have become an important operating platform for the group’s regional and global operations. “Given the growth of our Montreal operations with close to 1,000 employees, it was important to redesign our offices and bring our employees together into a new space adapted to the realities and efficiencies of today’s working environment with a more open layout that fosters collaboration,’’ says Sonja Volpe, Principal Officer and CEO of BNP Paribas in Canada.

Several key features of the new Montreal office include:

An Innovation Lab supporting new ways of working, designed in part through a contest with students from Université de Montréal;

Murals of seven local artists painted on the various floors reflecting the creativity of the Montreal art community, organized with the help of MU, an arts-based charitable organization;

A focus on employee health and well-being with a WELL Certified working environment designed in collaboration with Provencher Roy, a leader in urban architecture in Canada.

“We continue to invest in our employee experience which we think ultimately benefits our clients. We are also committed to maintaining a stimulating work environment across a diverse workforce,” says Raymond Rio, Head of Human Resources of BNP Paribas in Canada.

Source: Company Press Release