Bluespring Wealth Partners (Bluespring Wealth), a new business focused exclusively on acquiring experienced registered investment adviser and wealth management firms, has acquired Believeland, LLC (Believeland), one of the independently owned financial planning and wealth management entities operating under oXYGen Financial, Inc.

Led by managing partner Brandon Hayes and industry pioneer Ted Jenkin, Believeland marks one of the prototype acquisitions to launch the G2 program within Bluespring Wealth Partners. This program is designed to provide coaching for the next generation of advisory firm owners to successfully operate and grow a wealth management business.

“We’re confident our partnership with Believeland will set the stage for many future successful acquisitions,” said Stuart Silverman, President of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “We are delighted to work more closely with an independent team under the oXYGen Financial brand and to ultimately build an effective succession plan that will establish a meaningful legacy for the firm’s founders in the years to come.”

Bluespring Wealth Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., offers successor identification and training, flexible ownership arrangements, institutional level support, and earn-out optimization programs.

“In order to be an industry leader, you have to be able to perfect building a large ensemble practice,” said Brandon Hayes, Managing Director at Believeland. “The extensive back-office resources at Bluespring Wealth and Kestra Financial, along with the power of Warburg Pincus, will make this partnership a tremendous springboard for accelerating our growth and expanding our ability to serve clients.”

“Most independent advisors lack succession plans. Bluespring Wealth’s new G2 model is going to sweep the country,” said Jenkin.

Jenkin is a nationally-recognized industry expert and was recently ranked #8 on the Investopedia 100, an annual awards program that celebrates the country’s most influential financial advisors.

