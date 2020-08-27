Bill.com is a provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses

Bill.com and KeyBank introduce Key CashFlow. (Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs,) and KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) introduce Key CashFlowsm, an online banking solution that streamlines payments for small businesses (SMBs) and commercial customers.

Key CashFlowsm is a scalable, centralized platform that services the bank’s broad client segments, from SMBs to commercial, enabling customers to grow and scale their use of the platform during their business journey. Business customers will benefit from increased visibility and control of their cash flow, the ability to send and receive electronic payments, eliminate paper, manage approvals digitally, and seamlessly integrate with accounting software. The platform can be accessed through the KeyBank Business Online and KeyNavigator portals in addition to being integrated into KeyBank’s Small Business Financial Wellness.

“We believe in the value of collaborations like this one with KeyBank to transform how small and midsize businesses simplify and digitize their back office operations,” said Josh Goines, senior vice president, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Bill.com. “SMBs are the lifeblood of our economy and at such a crucial time in our country, businesses need digital tools to easily manage their cash flow and end-to-end payments in a central platform. Through the power of Bill.com’s technology, Key CashFlowsm does that and more, helping to strengthen customers’ bottom line.”

“As businesses grow in size, managing cash flow and payable needs become more complex,” said Megan Kakani, head of emerging products, KeyBank Enterprise Commercial Payments. “As we continue to collaborate with innovative financial applications companies across the country, such as Bill.com, we strive to make it easier for customers to get business done.”

Key CashFlowsm is powered by Bill.com Connect, the transformative business payments platform that helps banks to strengthen client relationships, offering customers the tools and innovation to help them gain the ease, control and visibility needed to grow their businesses. KeyBank customers will also be able to join Bill.com’s payments network, which helps millions of members across the U.S. process more than $70 billion annually.

