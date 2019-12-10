BBR serves more than 140 client families representing over $16 billion in assets under management from offices in New York, San Francisco and Chicago

BBR Partners selects d1g1t as its enterprise wealth management platform. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

d1g1t Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, today announced that BBR Partners, LLC (“BBR”) has selected d1g1t’s analytics, reporting and performance management software solution after conducting an extensive analysis of available options in the market.

Ranked #8 on Barron’s Top 50 RIA Firms for 2019, BBR serves more than 140 client families representing over $16 billion in assets under management from offices in New York, San Francisco and Chicago.

“The financial engineering expertise of the team was an important factor in our decision to partner with d1g1t. This is reflected in the depth of analytics in the platform, its ability to handle alternative investments, as well as complex family structures, and multi-tiered investment strategies,” said Barry Klayman, Chief Operating Officer of BBR.

“We’re really excited to add one of the top independent multi-family office RIAs as a client,” said Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t. “BBR is committed to using cutting-edge technology to serve its clients. We look forward to partnering with them to deliver on that commitment.”

Source: Company Press Release