Banco Internacional will support new ATM services beyond cash management, by using ACI’s retail payments technology Postilion

Banco Internacional, ACI Worldwide collaborate on ATM networks servicing. (Credit: Pixabay/ Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke)

Ecuador-based commercial bank Banco Internacional has joined forces with US-based payment solutions provider ACI Worldwide, to manage its ATM network using the latter’s retail payments portfolio Postilion.

Postilion is an integrated consumer payments processing solution, designed to serve banks, processors and financial institutions as a payments engine.

The solution is integrated with back-office capabilities and card management functions to provide card acceptance and merchant acquisition with less time, cost and complexity, said the company.

Postilion is said to support a full range of card products, including credit, debit and prepaid, along with transactions across all channels from ATM and POS to eCommerce and mobile, using open systems technology.

ACI Worldwide executive vice president and growth markets leader Mandy Killam said: “As countries across Latin America make the transition from cash to digital methods of payment, banks like Banco Internacional require a solution that can be cost effectively deployed to meet their needs. Banco Internacional will benefit from the flexibility offered by ACI.

“For instance, while ATMs are a traditional service required in cities, mobile payment services are often more appropriate in rural areas. With ACI, Banco Internacional will have the opportunity to choose what services and products to offer consumers now without limiting possibilities in the future.”

Banco Internacional serves banks and financial institutions across Ecuador

Banco Internacional said that as ATM networks have been evolving to provide varied services beyond cash management, it is required to meet the demands of the market.

Being a customer of ACI for long time, it has updated its ATMs to support new services, including collections, recharges and drafts by working together with Firmware, an ACI services collaborator.

Banco Internacional offers products for processing transactions involving credit cards, debit cards, smart cards, home banking services, checks, and automated clearing and settlement.

Banco Internacional operations and rechnology vice president Guillermo Moreano said: “As the market evolves and consumer demand for digital payments increases across Ecuador, ACI’s solutions will help strengthen our banking services. With ACI’s Retail Payments, we ensure a robust and constant operation for our customers.”