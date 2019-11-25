The new funding will help Automation Anywhere to speed up efforts to empower its customers to automate end-to-end business processes

Image: Automation Anywhere secures $290m in Series B financing. Photo: Courtesy of RJA1988 from Pixabay.

Automation Anywhere, a developer of robotic process automation (RPA) software, has secured $290m in Series B funding that took the company’s valuation to $6.8bn.

The software firm said that Salesforce Ventures has led the Series B funding, with participation from existing investors, including Softbank Investment Advisers and Goldman Sachs.

Automation Anywhere CEO and co-founder Mihir Shukla said: “Never before has there been such a transformative shift in the way we work, with artificially intelligent software bots changing how people, processes and technology interact for productivity gains.

“This new funding reinforces the promise of the RPA category and empowers our customers to achieve greater business agility and increased efficiencies by automating end-to-end business processes – bridging the gap between the front and back office.”

Automation Anywhere offers solutions combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics

The new funding is expected to help the company in accelerating efforts to empower its customers to automate end-to-end business processes, and fill the gap between the front and back office with artificial intelligence (AI) powered intelligent automation platform.

In addition, the funding will enable the company to put increased focus on improving human-to-bot collaboration through attended automation that could lead to enhanced customer experiences and raising employee productivity.

The company launched its Automation Anywhere Salesforce Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, facilitating Salesforce global users to use its intelligent automation platform through pre-built software bots.

The platform allows customer service agents to seek the help of an attended RPA bot during a live customer call, to improve the customer experience, said the company.

Furthermore, the company had secured $550m in Series A investment from SoftBank Investment Advisers, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, NEA, World Innovation Lab, and Workday Ventures, a year ago.

Salesforce Service Cloud executive vice president and general manager Bill Patterson said: “Automation Anywhere makes it easier for Salesforce customers to automate repetitive, manual tasks and focus on what matters most—the customer.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Automation Anywhere to help more customers automate their end-to-end business processes and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”