Asteria IM was created in 2019 with the objective of offering new forms of investment. Based on 14 investable UN Sustainable Development Goals

Asteria IM partners with Amundi. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Asteria Investment Managers and Amundi announce that Asteria IM has adopted Amundi Leading Technologies & Operations (ALTO), Amundi’s portfolio management system for all of its assets under management. Amundi provides Asteria ALTO1 using cloud technology but also operational services such as order execution, middle office and data management.

Located in Switzerland and a subsidiary of the REYL group, Asteria IM was created in 2019 with the objective of offering new forms of investment. Based on 14 investable UN Sustainable Development Goals (out of 17 in total), Asteria IM’s mission is to engage in the major challenges of the 21st century by focusing on impact investing. Asteria IM’s unique strategy enables it to offer services aimed at making each investment responsible based on Social and Environmental criteria.

Katia Coudray, CEO of Asteria IM comments, “At Asteria IM, we develop investment solutions that provide financial performance and have a positive impact on society and the environment. We want to offer our customers the opportunity to work alongside us for a world of tomorrow that is more respectful of our planet while guaranteeing them financial gains. For this, we choose to work with partners who understand our constraints and who can offer us quality tools and service. Amundi offers us a first-rate solution, based on its management experience, which will help us in our current and future growth.”

Joseph El Gharib, Director of Amundi Services adds, “We are delighted with this new partnership with Asteria IM and the successful integration of ALTO in Switzerland, in a short period of less than 4 months. This success strengthens the international dimension of our offer, which is today deployed among external clients in 7 countries.”

Source: Company Press Release