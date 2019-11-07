With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers can make fast and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites

Apple Pay launched to NatWest business customers. Photo: courtesy of Royal Bank of Scotland.

NatWest today brings its business banking customers Apple Pay, which is transforming payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay. With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers can make fast and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites.

NatWest has launched the new feature across its full range of VISA debit cards to its 1 million Business Banking customers, complementing the existing range of payment options for SMEs.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

James Holian, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial and Private Banking, NatWest, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the ease and security that Apple Pay offers to our SME customers. NatWest is committed to providing simplicity and flexibility when it comes to how our customers bank with us, and Apple Pay will allow SMEs to make safe, fast business payments with minimal effort, leaving them with more time to get on with doing what they do best – running their business.”

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all the beneﬁts offered by NatWest’s business banking debit cards – including its online and mobile banking services, and free access to leading accountancy software FreeAgent.

With iPhone and Apple Watch, customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines and many more places. When shopping in apps or on the web in Safari with Apple Pay, there’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device’s passcode.

Source: Company Press Release