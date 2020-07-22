LCL, today brings its customers Apple Pay, which is transforming payments with an easy, fast, secure and private way to pay

Credit Lyonnais headquarters in Paris. (Credit: Remi Jouan/Wikipedia.)

With Apple Pay on iPhone and Apple Watch, LCL customers can make fast and convenient purchases in stores with contactless CB (Cartes Bancaires) payment terminals in France.

Later this year, customers will be able to use Apple Pay to make overseas payments and shop in apps or on the web.

The addition of Apple Pay means that LCL can now offer a full range of mobile payment solutions to its urban customers allowing them to facilitate their daily purchases especially in this post-containment period an increasing use of contactless among local merchants.

Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment.

Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device.

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add LCL credit or debit cards. Once a customer adds a card to iPhone, Apple Watch, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away

Customers will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneﬁts offered by LCL cards, especially Citystore, LCL Cashback programme.

Source: Company Press Release