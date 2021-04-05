Atlanta, Georgia-based wealth management firm brings nearly $80 million in AUM

Apella Capital Expands Southeast Presence. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.)

Apella Capital, LLC, (Apella) a financial advisory and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and businesses, today announced that Calandra Financial (Calandra), a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has joined the firm.

The Calandra team provides clients with financial planning, portfolio creation, asset management, and income management. Founded in 2004 by CEO, Phil Calandra, the Calandra team brings more than 48 years of collective experience. Prior to becoming an Advisor, Phil Calandra served as a consultant to Fortune 500 corporations like Coca-Cola and UPS.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Calandra to the Apella family,” said Apella CEO Joshua Pace. “We see Calandra as a catalyst for growth and an anchor for us in the Southeast. The outstanding team there shares our passion for planning and client service, making them the perfect cultural fit for our growing team.”

In addition to leveraging Apella’s practice management tools and technology, Calandra will also be tapping into Apella’s lead generation engine via the widely listened-to podcast “Talking Real Money”.

“We continue to expand our geographic footprint as a national firm comprised of like-minded advisors,” continued Pace.

“From the start, I have pledged to always do my best and put client interests first, as a true fiduciary,” said Calandra. “This is why we focus on educating everyone, providing goal-driven financial advice, quality service, transparency, and more. Apella is aligned with our commitment to service, and we are confident that joining forces is absolutely in the best interest of our clients.”

This is Apella’s first transaction in 2021: in late 2020 the firm added Vestory in Bellevue, Washington. Apella Capital, with over $1.6 billion in client assets, is headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and including Calandra’s Atlanta location has 11 offices across the country.

Source: Company Press Release