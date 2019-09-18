Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI 0-3Y – UCITS ETF DR is part of a range of Low Carbon and SRI equity and fixed income ETFs that Amundi started back in 2015

Image: Amundi has enlarged its SRI range with a new fixed income ETF. Photo: courtesy of Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay.

Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager with over 1,487 billion[1] euros of assets under management, including 297 billion in Responsible Investment assets, completes its SRI ETF range by launching the “Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI 0-3Y – UCITS ETF DR”. This new ETF provides diversified exposure to short-dated Euro denominated corporate bonds from issuers with strong ESG credentials.

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI 0-3Y – UCITS ETF DR gives exposure to investment grade corporate bonds with a maturity between 0 and 3 years. Issuers are scored according to their ESG performance and those involved in alcohol, tobacco, military weapons, civilian firearms, gambling, adult entertainment, GMO and nuclear power are excluded. The result is a portfolio of over 690[2] Euro-denominated Corporate Bonds from issuers with an outstanding ESG rating.

The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Euro Corporate ESG BB+ Sustainability SRI 0-3 Year Index. It is offered to investors with a highly competitive ongoing charge[3] of 0.12% per year, which makes it the lowest cost[4] SRI-focused fixed income ETF in Europe.

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI 0-3Y – UCITS ETF DR is part of a range of Low Carbon and SRI equity and fixed income ETFs that Amundi started back in 2015. The expansion of Amundi’s SRI ETF range follows investor’s growing demand for passive Responsible Investment solutions.

Fannie Wurtz, Head of Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta, commented: “Having been a pioneer in responsible investment, Amundi continues to expand its SRI offering. This launch demonstrates our commitment to meet the growing investor demand for passive solutions with ESG filters at very competitive prices.”