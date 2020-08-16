The merger forms part of the Group’s strategic goal of increasing efficiency in the operations and simplifying the Group structure

Aktia Asset Management to merge with Aktia Bank. (Credit: Horst Tinnes from Pixabay)

Aktia Bank Plc initiates merger procedures aiming at merging the wholly owned subsidiary Aktia Asset Management Ltd with Aktia Bank Plc. The merger forms part of the Group’s strategic goal of increasing efficiency in the operations and simplifying the Group structure. The merger is planned to enter into force as per 31 December 2020. After the merger asset management will become an operating area of its own within Aktia Bank.

Asset management is a central focus area in Aktia’s strategy, and the simplified Group structure will further support the implementation of the strategy. Aktia is purposefully seeking growth within asset management, both in private customers and institutions, by developing the offering and providing its asset management expertise to a wider range both in Finland and internationally.

Aktia Asset Management provides asset management services to funds and other institutional customers. The merger does not require any actions from the customers.

Source: Company Press Release