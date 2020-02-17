Ladenburg Thalmann is an investment banking company that offers financial services through its independent brokerage, advisory and capital markets businesses

Advisor Group completes its merger deal with Ladenburg Thalmann. (Credit: Capri23auto/Pixabay.)

US-based wealth management firm Advisor Group has completed its $1.3bn merger deal with Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, a company that includes five independent advisory and brokerage firms.

The combined entity has around 11,300 financial advisors and more than $450bn in client assets. The merged company will be led by Advisor Group president and CEO Jamie Price.

Price said: “The closing is a testament to the strength of both companies’ management teams, the quality and early engagement of our advisor communities and the overwhelmingly positive response from ratings agencies and our investors.

“We are thrilled to embark upon a new stage of growth and success for the advisors we support, and we offer the advisors who have joined us from Ladenburg a very warm welcome to the Advisor Group community of firms. For both our new and longstanding advisors, we look forward to continuing to demonstrate that we are in their corner, now and in the future.”

Advisor Group acquired Ladenburg Thalmann for around $1.3bn

Advisor Group claimed that it is committed to a multi-brand network model,delivering benefits of both scale and personalised service to financial advisors.

Ladenburg Thalmann is an investment banking company that offers financial services, through its independent brokerage and advisory business, and an investment banking and capital markets business.

The company is engaged in investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, independent brokerage and advisory services, asset management services and trust services through its subsidiaries.

Ladenburg CEO president and chairman Richard Lampen said: “We are thrilled to complete this transformational merger with Advisor Group, a company with complementary strengths and a shared vision for the future.

“We believe the transaction will help our financial advisors accelerate the growth of their businesses while continuing to benefit from the highly personalized service experience they have always enjoyed. On behalf of the entire Ladenburg Board and management team, I want to sincerely thank our employees and financial advisors for their tireless work and dedication.”