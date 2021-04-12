With IBM hybrid cloud solutions, ADIB aims to enhance its digital infrastructure, streamline operations and automate processes

IBM CHQ in Armonk, NY, US. (Credit: Treesmittenex/Wikipedia.)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has partnered with IBM for its hybrid cloud solutions based on Red Hat OpenShift to advance its digital transformation.

The bank’s digital transformation strategy includes leveraging big data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to become a modern, digitally-led Islamic bank.

ADIB has selected IBM hybrid cloud solutions based on its existing long-term collaboration with the company, to address the changing customer demands.

With IBM hybrid cloud solutions, ADIB intends to enhance its digital infrastructure, streamline operations and automate processes.

The transformation will also help ADIB employees to focus on providing customers with improved digital banking experiences and bring new services to market.

ADIB chief information officer Mamoun Alhomssey said: “Providing an exceptional customer experience is the top priority at ADIB and the ultimate objective of our digital transformation strategy.

“As we continue to upgrade and enhance our operations, the bank will benefit from IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions that enable faster processes that can increase productivity and performance while also strengthening our security.

“The main benefits to IBM’s cloud systems are that they enable the bank to operate with greater efficiency and serve customers more effectively. In a fast-changing world, this will allow us to meet evolving customer needs in a quicker and smarter way.”

ADIB stated that it can now create new cloud-native applications and offering them to its customers across its digital platforms in a rapid, personalised and user-friendly manner.

The bank can integrate microservices from its partners and FinTechs, enabling its customers to use its digital platform as a one-stop-shop for their financial needs.

In addition to hybrid cloud solutions, ADIB has also selected IBM Cloud Pak for Automation tool to better manage and automate data-intensive processes and reduce manual document processing.

Currently, the bank leverages IBM Cloud Pak for Automation solution to facilitate and automate more than 20 processes, including customer onboarding and loan origination.

IBM Middle East and Pakistan general manager Hossam Seif El-Din said: “Financial institutions are one of the cornerstones of society.

“However, to keep pace with challenging times and constantly changing customer demands, they need to modernise. Our collaboration with ADIB is evidence that hybrid cloud strategies are core to digital transformation journeys and an enabler of revolutionised business models.

“Through IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions, ADIB is able to accelerate its modernization and adoption of transformational technologies, such as AI.”