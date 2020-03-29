Cloud-based web form and workflow software enables teams to capture, track and manage pandemic issues, incidents and requests

Cloud-based web form and workflow software enables teams to capture, track and manage pandemic issues, incidents and requests. (Credit: Wynn Pointaux from Pixabay)

360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software for banks and financial services organizations, announced today that the company is making its Pandemic Issues & Incidents Management software application available for free to U.S. Banks.

With a no-cost, pre-configured Pandemic Issues & Incidents Management form and workflow application, the software is ready to use within 60 minutes and includes a cloud-based form that any employee, partner or customer can submit an incident, issue or request that is then routed and managed for full collaboration by bank teams.

“In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are offering a quickly deployable solution and complimentary setup services,” said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, Inc. “In alignment with our corporate social responsibility program, the solution will be provided completely free with no initial or ongoing costs through August 31, 2020 with no obligation to use the system beyond that date.”

One use case is illness notification and management. If a bank employee suspects that a customer or team member is ill, he or she can quickly fill out an online form. This action automatically creates an issue within Predict360 and automatically kicks off a workflow that sends alerts and assigns tasks to bank personnel responsible for follow-up activities. Risk managers can then track, monitor, and report on activity progress to ensure appropriate remediation and organizational visibility.

Source: Company Press Release