The funding has been raised from IAG Silverstripe, which is already a minority investor in the lending business

Image: Zopa nears securing £140m funding. Photo: Courtesy of ScouserUK/Pixabay

Zopa Group announced that it has secured £140m (181m) funding from IAG Silverstripe, an investment arm of IAG Capital.

Founded in 2005, Zopa is a London-based peer-to-peer (P2P) lending company that offers people access to simple loans and investments. Since its establishment, Zopa claims to have lent £5bn ($6.5bn) in unsecured personal loans to about half a million customers in the UK and generated £250m ($324.7m) in interest for its investors.

Zopa secured banking licence with restrictions last December

Last December, the lender received banking licence with restrictions, which meant that it has to meet conditions set by the regulators, including testing its new products.

The additional investment from IAG Capital, is expected to enable the lending firm to fulfill its regulatory capital requirements, which is key for lifting restrictions on its bank licence. The investment is subject to final approvals, including regulatory change of control, the firm stated.

Zopa is working with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to obtain its full banking licence.

The UK-based lender was given one year’s time to raise capital and prove that it was financially strong enough to become a bank.

The lender comes under the purview of not only FCA, but also Prudential Regulation Authority and Peer-to-Peer Finance Association.

IAG Capital, through its investment arm IAG Silverstripe, is already a minority investor in the firm, having invested last October.

Zopa CEO Jaidev Janardana said: “This new funding means we have concluded the fundraising phase of our bank mobilisation. Definitive agreements to provide the funding have been finalised and are subject to final approvals including regulatory change of control.

“We continue to hold our bank licence with restrictions and are working closely with the regulators to gain our full licence. We are excited that once approved, Zopa will be able to launch its bank alongside its peer-to-peer business and offer a broader set of products to our customers.”

When it obtains full banking licence, its bank will sit alongside its existing P2P business Zopa, as part of the overall group.