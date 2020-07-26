YES BANK operates its Investment banking, Merchant banking & Brokerage businesses through YES SECURITIES and its Mutual Fund business through YES Asset Management

YES BANK launches banking services on WhatsApp. (Credit: HeikoAL from Pixabay.)

YES BANK announced the launch of WhatsApp banking services to empower customers and enable them to bank securely from the safety of their homes. This is in line with the Bank’s strategy of building a transformed ‘Digital Bank’ by making banking simpler and intuitive for customers.

Customers can now check their savings account balance, view recent transactions & digital banking products, avail loan against fixed deposits, order cheque book, report unauthorized transactions, connect with Contact centre via call or email, apply for 60+ products & services, donate to PM CARES Fund, view COVID-19 relief package, redeem reward points and locate nearby ATMs and branches, all just through a message.

Built on an AI enabled 24*7 personal banking assistant, YES ROBOT, banking through WhatsApp provides convenience as well as highest level of information security – the messages are secured with end to end encryption. Also, the green badge against the Bank’s name ensures that customers are interacting with a verified business account.

Commenting on the launch, Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, YES BANK, said “We are pleased to offer the convenience of round the clock banking assistance on WhatsApp, a platform that customers are familiar with and use frequently. The banking requests from customers will be addressed on a real-time basis through the messaging platform, thereby making banking more efficient. YES BANK will continue to leverage technology to create simple and innovative solutions for customers to enjoy banking services in a seamless and secure manner.”

Source: Company Press Release