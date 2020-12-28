The acquisition of Riza is part of XP’s strategy to strengthen its capital markets ecosystem

XP acquires Brazilian financial advisory firm.

XP, a technology-driven financial products and services provider in Brazil, has acquired Riza M&A, a São Paulo-based independent financial advisory firm, for an undisclosed amount.

Riza’s teams is claimed to have experience in important financial institutions and active participation in some of the most relevant M&A transactions over the last decades.

As per the Brazilian financial services provider, the transaction aligns with its strategy to reinforce its capital markets ecosystem.

XP Investment Banking head and partner Pedro Mesquita said: “There is a huge potential for development in the Brazilian Capital Market. At Issuer Services, XP is already number one in Fixed Income and REITs, in addition to being one of the three main players in Equities.

“A talented and experienced M&A team completes the suite of products and services we can offer to our corporate clients. It is our commitment and focus to deliver the best value proposition to our clients.”

As part of the transaction, Riza’s partners, including Marco Gonçalves and André Quaresma, will join XP’s M&A team.

The addition of its partners is expected to enhance XP’s capabilities to provide improved services to corporate clients.

Gonçalves, who has now been appointed as XP M&A head, said: “I am very happy with the opportunity to join the company that is transforming the Brazilian financial industry.

“By combining our M&A expertise with XP’s differentiated network, I am confident that we will follow a path of high growth over the coming years. Riza’s team and I are really excited to be part of this history, which is just starting.”

XP offers low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. It aims to disintermediate legacy models of traditional financial institutions by democratising access to a range of financial services and developing new financial products and technology applications to empower its clients.

The firm offers financial advisory services for retail clients, high-net-worth clients, international, corporate and institutional clients.