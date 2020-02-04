Vonto app launched to provide personalised insights for small business owners

X15 Ventures launches app for small business. (Credit: Commonwealth Bank of Australia)

Small businesses can now download Vonto – a free mobile app that provides personalised insights and ideas to keep small businesses moving in the right direction.

Powered by CBA, Vonto makes running a small business easier by collating data from a range of regularly used business tools into one platform, to provide easy to understand and actionable insights.

Not only does this save a significant amount of time for a small business owner, but it also means they are receiving more holistic insights, enabling them to make better business decisions.

“More than 80 per cent of small businesses are using up to six business apps to run their operation, potentially meaning six logins to six different systems, every day, just to see the status quo,” Vonto Managing Director Elliot Cousins said.

“Small business owners are time poor – for most business owners there aren’t enough hours in the day to double click on what their business data is telling them, let alone decipher this information and know what to do with it. That’s where Vonto comes in.”

Each morning, Vonto runs through a business’ data, and delivers 10 key insights, and recommended actions. For example, insights such as cash flow outlook, website traffic, social media engagement and product performance. And going a step further, Vonto pulls together these data sets to generate holistic insights.

Today Vonto launches with integrations to Xero, Google Analytics, Shopify, Facebook and Vend, with more integrations already in development.

“We decided to launch with a selective number of integrations and are looking to our users to tell us what integrations they want in future releases,” Mr Cousins said.

Vonto has been made possible through the X15 Ventures, an Australian technology venture building entity, designed to deliver new digital solutions to benefit Australian consumers and businesses.

“By being part of X15 we’ve been able to accelerate across all aspects of the venture building process. The fact that we’re backed by CBA, and get access to X15 partners like Microsoft, provides us with a tremendous advantage,” Mr Cousins said.

Importantly, Vonto isn’t just available to CommBank customers. Vonto is free to download and can be used by any small business, no matter who they bank with.

“We wanted to make sure Vonto was available to anyone in the small business community. Small business is the lifeblood of the Australian economy and we want to help as many of them as we can,” Mr Cousins said.

Source: Company Press Release