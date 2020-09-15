The Transfer Tracker App has a "track my money" feature, which allows recipients to see exactly where their funds are in real time for added peace of mind

WorldRemit launches WorldRemit transfer tracker app. (Credit: William Iven from Pixabay.)

WorldRemit, a leading global digital payments company, has launched The WorldRemit Transfer Tracker mobile App for recipients of money transfers which allows them to track their remittances. The WorldRemit Transfer Tracker App is now available through the Google app store in Nigeria, India, Mexico and Colombia. It will also be free to download through the app store in 90 countries in iOS and Android later this month.

Consumer research shows that financial insecurity is at an all time high. WorldRemit is working tirelessly to increase transparency and support users by providing easy access to financial services. With WorldRemit’s proprietary technology, each user can now track the money they have been sent, giving them added peace of mind at a time when they need it most.

“Whenever I have the chance to speak to our customers, they always remind me of the three reasons they choose our service – convenience, speed and safety. I’m delighted that we have launched a service exclusively for our customers who receive money from their family and friends. Through developing the Transfer Tracker App, we hope to empower recipients of money transfers so that they can access their funds as conveniently and as safely as possible. This remains a guiding principle for us as we continue to provide an inclusive end-to-end money transfer service,” said Stephen Lovell, Chief Product Officer at WorldRemit.

The Transfer Tracker App has a “track my money” feature, which allows recipients to see exactly where their funds are in real time for added peace of mind. According to the 2017 World Bank Global Findex database, there are 1.7 billion adults across the world who do not have a bank account, nor do they have an account with a mobile money provider. The majority of financially excluded people tend to live in rural areas or places with limited access to reliable transportation, which often means having to make long journeys into city centres. For those who rely on financial support from loved ones abroad, visiting cash pick up agents is often the only option available to them.

WorldRemit is one of the first companies in the global payments industry to launch a Transfer Tracker app exclusively with recipients in mind. The digital payments company allows senders in 50 countries to send money via the app or website to recipients in over 150 countries and can choose from multiple payout methods including bank deposits, mobile wallets, mobile airtime top-up and cash pick-up.

Source: Company Press Release