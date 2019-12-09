Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks

Image: Wirecard to provide payment solutions for CarGo Technologies. Photo: Courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Germany-based financial technology provider Wirecard has partnered with CarGo Technologies to offer payment solutions for its ride hailing platform.

Established in 2015, in Belgrade, CarGo Technologies provides on-demand restaurant food, alcohol, rides, and small package delivery.

CarGo Technologies founder and CEO Vuk Guberinic said: “As we continue to expand across Europe, we are seeking a solid and experienced partner that could not only meet the payment needs of our customers but support us in our long-term growth. We are pleased to have found such a partner in Wirecard.”

CarGo is the first ride hailing platform offering services in the Balkan region

Under the collaboration, Wirecard will provide all the in-app payments for CarGo’s ride hailing platform in Belgrade, Vienna, and Zurich, and become a payment partner for the company’s expansion.

The ride hailing platform works allows users to book a ride through the app, where Wirecard’s simple pre-payment function enables the user to enjoy the ride, avoiding the need to exchange cash or scan their card.

With more than 800,000 registered users and 4,000 partners, CarGo Technologies is claimed to be the first ride hailing platform offering services in the Balkan region, and the company intends to expand across Europe.

Wirecard provides advanced digital payments through an integrated B2B2C approach, which focuses on payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels.

Furthermore, the company operates regulated financial institutions in several crucial markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks.

Wirecard strategic alliances lead manager Evangelina Mihajlovic said: “We are excited to collaborate with CarGo Technologies and provide a seamless payment experience for each and every one of their customers.

“Similar to Wirecard, CarGo Technologies is a company with a clear vision and we look forward to cooperating on innovative and forward-thinking projects in the areas of smart mobility and geo-location services.”