Encore Theme is a global banking and financial software solution provider of Finastra Products, across Middle East, Africa, India and Asia Pacific

Wipro headquarters on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. (Credit: Rameshng/Wikipedia.)

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies Private Limited (Encore Theme), a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services.

Over the past decade, Encore Theme – headquartered in Chennai, India – has focused exclusively on implementing a broad suite of Trade Finance solutions, developed by Finastra, one of the world’s largest fintechs, to financial institutions across the Middle East, Africa, India and Asia Pacific. They have successfully delivered more than 75 large scale Finastra Trade Finance projects for banks across these regions.

Financial institutions are all looking to modernize their trade platforms and focus on the end-to-end digitalization of commercial routines. Trade Finance is a strong revenue generation stream with a high cost base structure, where technology will play a big part in driving future growth. Wipro, a global strategic partner of Finastra, and Encore Theme will together enable this modernization for financial institutions.

Angan Guha, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Wipro Limited said, “We are excited to have the team at Encore Theme join us. They bring a wealth of trade finance product expertise coupled with significant delivery experience of Finastra solutions for both Trade Finance and Cash Management implementations. Together with Wipro’s reach across the region and proven system integration capabilities, this will help strengthen our position as a dominant player across the globe implementing Finastra solutions.”

“Our customers and our team are our core strengths. We strongly believe this synergy will enable global reach, add value to all our customers and bring in new opportunities that will accelerate our growth and that of our team. The decision to join Wipro was driven by their core values of trust and respect to people and unyielding integrity in everything they do,” said R.K. Kanthimathinathan, Founder MD & CEO, Encore Theme Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Denise Parker, SVP, Partners and Ecosystem at Finastra, added, “On completion, this move will combine Wipro’s global managed services capabilities with Encore Theme’s deep domain trade and cash management expertise. It will drive value for customers via Finastra’s software, like Fusion Trade Innovation, which is amongst the world’s leading trade finance products, enabling banks to drive efficiencies and to reduce cost.”

Source: Company Press Release