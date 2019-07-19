South Korea-based KEB Hana Bank has entered into a partnership with cross-border payments giant Western Union to enhance payment services for the customers.

Image: Western Union facilitates KEB Hana Bank to offer its own mobile app ‘Hana EZ’. Photo: Courtesy of Hana Financial Group/Wikipedia.

As part of the collaboration, Western Union facilitates KEB Hana Bank to offer its own brand of international money movement through the new mobile app ‘Hana EZ’.

KEB Hana mobile app will be synced with Western Union’s Worldwide Pay-Out Network.

The app is set to enable the bank’s customers to send money from their smartphones for pay-out in cash across more than 200 countries and territories.

In addition, the app would also support service in 15 different languages to provide convenient and user-friendly customer experience.

KEB Hana Bank business group head and managing director Cho Jong Hyoung said: “KEB Hana Bank is pleased to collaborate with Western Union for global digital cross-border money transfers, offering our customers with easy and seamless access to the world.

“This digital service launch is aligned with our vision to provide customers with the convenience to send money to almost anywhere in the world, any time – 24/7.”

Western Union Asia Pacific global money transfer senior vice president & general manager Molly Shea said: “Western Union’s global money transfer engine will enable KEB Hana Bank’s mobile app to send money globally.

“It is a unique integration of our strengths as we continue to drive breakthrough connections by enabling national enterprises to scale their business offerings worldwide, leveraging our money movement platform.”

In June 2019, Western Union has announced the expansion of its services in Colombia, to offer the WU GlobalPay for FI platform.

The expansion is aimed at allowing Acciones&Valores to use and offer its customers the ability to make their payments in a simple and efficient manner.

The GlobalPay for FI platform is set to provide the benefits of international payment services avoiding the need to invest in new systems infrastructure.

In addition, the online platform supports the processing of transactions using a network spanning more than 200 countries and territories, available in more than 130 currencies.

The GlobalPay for FIs is a simple, intuitive system that makes creating international orders and finding beneficiary bank information easier.