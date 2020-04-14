Intuitive Investor offers automated investing, with access to a financial advisor, at a reduced price

Wells Fargo branch in Laredo, Texas. (Credit: Billy Hathorn/Wikipedia.)

Wells Fargo Advisors today announced reduced minimums and fees on the Intuitive Investor automated platform. Investors now can access the digitally automated platform with a minimum $5,000 investment, managed at a 0.35% annual advisory fee. In addition, existing Wells Fargo customers will receive a further discounted price of 0.30% annual advisory fee when their Intuitive Investor brokerage accounts are linked to Wells Fargo Bank’s Portfolio by Wells Fargo®, a Wells Fargo checking relationship program with premium benefits.

Launched in 2017, Intuitive Investor offers investors an automated investing platform with access to a financial advisor. After determining their risk tolerance and time horizon, investors are placed in one of nine portfolios and receive monitoring and automated rebalancing. The underlying portfolio strategies are designed by Wells Fargo Investment Institute, the company’s investment strategy and research arm. Upon initial launch, the minimum investment was $10,000 with a 0.50% advisory fee. Today’s change is to help emerging affluent clients start on their investment journey earlier.

Joe Nadreau, head of Independent Brokerage and Platform Services at Wells Fargo Advisors, said, “Intuitive Investor empowers clients to affordably implement tailored investment portfolios aligned to their personal investment goals. As digital and automated investing services evolve, we continue to enhance our platforms to attract the next generation of investors and compete with our peers. We know our clients enjoy having access to financial advisors and ongoing account monitoring and rebalancing of their portfolios.”

Intuitive Investor offers various account types including individual, joint, trust, and custodial accounts in addition to Roth, traditional, SEP and inherited individual retirement accounts.

Wells Fargo Advisors continues to enhance the digital and automated client experience. In addition to Intuitive Investor, Wells Fargo Advisors offers WellsTrade®, a digital self-directed trading platform. WellsTrade enables investors to obtain real-time quotes, screen investments and review interactive charting and research from Wells Fargo Investment Institute as they buy and sell online. Clients can trade stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and options.

Source: Company Press Release