VTB integrates its financial management platform into Yandex. Plus. (Credit: Peruanec/Wikimedia Commons)

VTB Capital Investments, Russia’s largest capital management platform, has launched the first comprehensive savings management service for users of Yandex, Russia’s leading technology company, in the country. The new service will enable millions of Russians to invest online in traditional products, in bonds and shares available on the Moscow and St. Petersburg stock exchanges, exchange currencies at a rate close to the stock exchange rate and do many other operations.

VTB is the first bank in Russia to create a capital management platform and provided access to partners. The platform on Yandex has been designed to be accessible for all users, from experienced investors right through to those just starting out with managing their finances.

The online process of opening and depositing an account takes only a few minutes. The service can be used by clients of any bank, and the account can be deposited from a card or with a bank transfer.

Vladimir Potapov, Chief Executive Officer of VTB Capital Investments, senior Vice President of VTB Bank commented: “Our strategic goal is to make the savings process simple, clear and convenient for every user. Currently, this process is not possible without the use of investment products and technologies. The applied API (application programming interface) technology allows customers simple access to a whole range of premier quality investment and savings products. I am very glad that Yandex, the most popular Internet resource in our country and one of the best search engines in the world, has become our partner in this project. I’m sure that the launch of the VTB platform in Yandex.Plus will be a new step in the development of the savings market in Russia.”

