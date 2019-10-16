Through the new platform, Uwharrie Bank will be able to access and share customer data across business units within the organisation

Image: Uwharrie Bank to use DNA technology platform for digital transformation. Photo: Courtesy of M.O. Stevens/Wikipedia.

US-based financial services technology provider Fiserv has been selected by the Uwharrie Bank to incorporate Fiserv’s technology in expanding its digital transformation strategy.

Based on Fiserv’s core account processing platform DNA, the bank is remodelling its operations, increasing agility and integrating its solutions through open architecture and APIs. It has also added card services to their existing Fiserv solutions, as part of the technology transformation.

Uwharrie Bank EVP operations division Jackie Jernigan said: “We have completed the implementation of DNA and are taking full advantage of the technology to optimise our operational model and offer the products and services our customers demand.

“To ensure we can continuously evolve and strengthen the customer experience we provide through every touchpoint, we needed a core operating system that is modern, open and flexible.”

Fiserv’s DNA platform features advanced relational data architecture

Fiserv said that its DNA core account processing platform would provide differentiated customer experience, facilitate an advanced digital banking environment, and help the Uwharrie bank to in reaching its transformation targets.

In addition, its DNA platform features advanced relational data architecture, structured around individuals and organisations. It also stores, manages, and connects to information for a global view of customer relationships, and provides a better understanding for bank employees to anticipate customer needs.

By implementing the modern platform, Uwharrie Bank is enabled to access and share customer data across business units within the organisation.

Uwharrie Bank is a subsidiary of Uwharrie Capital, and serves customers in central North Carolina through a network of 10 branches, with $627m in assets. Established in 1983, the firm was named after the nearby Uwharrie National Forest.

Fiserv bank solutions president Todd Horvath said: “With its tech-forward approach, Uwharrie Bank is equipped to offer the solutions and services that today’s customers expect from their financial provider.

“Robust technology allows Uwharrie to deliver big bank experiences while maintaining a personalized touch with customers.”