NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, announced today that Doral, Fla.-based U.S. Century Bank selected NCR to elevate the digital banking experience for consumers and businesses.

$1.4 billion-asset U.S. Century Bank is currently undergoing a digital transformation across its institution and recognized the need to modernize its digital banking platform as a critical component of this initiative. The bank selected the NCR Digital Banking DI platform because of its consistent look and feel across consumer and business banking, seamless integration with innovative partners and comprehensive business banking capabilities. This win is another example of how NCR is building apps, software and services to drive front-end digital transformation.

“We’ve experienced a notable increase in digital users over the past several months, highlighting just how important it is to invest in digital banking for both consumers and businesses,” said Andy Collazo, executive vice president and head of bank operations for U.S. Century Bank. “With NCR, we are gaining a digital-first platform that will ensure our customers get an easy, intuitive experience. And, because it’s a single platform, we expect to experience efficiencies on the backend.”

One of the main reasons the bank selected NCR was because of its ability to provide Spanish-language support. Collazo added, “A significant portion of our customer base speaks Spanish as their primary language, and NCR’s Spanish-language support capabilities will make service more seamless and efficient for bankers and customers alike. This will help make sure all our customers feel fully supported in all channels and situations.”

“It’s imperative for banks to deliver a simple and convenient digital banking experience that meets the specific needs of the consumers and businesses within their community,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR. “U.S. Century Bank knows what it takes to serve their customers in a digital-first world and we’re proud to be their partner on that journey.”

Source: Company Press Release