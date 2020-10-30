Michigan-based credit union joins growing number of Top 100 U.S. credit unions leveraging Fiserv solutions to foster innovation and enhance member experience offerings

Image: Fiserv offices in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Credit: M.O. Stevens/Wikipedia.org)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that United Federal Credit Union, headquartered in St. Joseph, Michigan will focus on strengthening member relationships and modernizing its operations with technology from Fiserv.

With over $3 billion in assets, United Federal Credit Union was founded in 1949 by five employees at the Whirlpool Corporation and has since grown to 37 branches in six states. The credit union will move to the DNA account processing platform from Fiserv, and will also work with the organization for card and payments solutions. Through this deep integration of core processing and payments, United Federal Credit Union will be able to operate efficiently and deliver robust, relevant solutions to its members long term.

“We were looking for a partner who could provide deep integration between our core and card solutions, which we identified as a strategic imperative,” said Duane Wilcoxson, chief information officer at United Federal Credit Union. “With Fiserv, and the ecosystem they’ve built around DNA, we’ll be able to bundle credit and debit under one partner and achieve our aim of providing a consistent, intuitive experience for our members.”

DNA is a modern, unified core account processing platform that provides a 360-degree view of member relationships, enabling financial institutions to deliver personalized service and more relevant product offerings. The core’s open architecture and APIs make it easy for financial institutions to integrate other solutions in ways that match their strategies. Users can also extend the capabilities of DNA with downloadable DNAapps™. DNA has been recognized by industry-leading analysts for its technology, user experience and breadth of functionality.

“United Federal Credit Union had a clear need and strategy, and turned to Fiserv to facilitate the right experiences for members,” said Sam Boggs, president and general manager of Open Solutions at Fiserv. “They now have the tools they need to customize their offerings, increase speed to market with new products, and bring personalized service to their member base.”

Source: Company Press Release