UBS is the first Swiss bank to issue a purely virtual credit card that can be used immediately

UBS headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (Credit: UBS.)

Shopping habits have changed dramatically – many more people now order products online and have their orders delivered to their doorstep. UBS is therefore consistently expanding its digital offering. A milestone will be the UBS Virtual Cards launching at the beginning of next year: these credit cards will be available in a purely digital form for immediate use. Clients can register a digital version of their credit card with UBS TWINT, Mobile Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay or use it in the online store.

Karin Oertli, COO Personal and Corporate Banking and Region Switzerland: “Our cards offer our clients leading technology at attractive prices, combined with the highest security standards and our comprehensive customer service. Thanks to our broad and innovative range of cards, every client can choose their own personalized card set.”

UBS also launched the UBS Global Cards earlier this year, which are aimed primarily at frequent travelers and online shoppers and offer a real alternative to the products available at neo-banks. New debit cards have also been available since October. It’s the first time a debit card can be used for online shopping. UBS clients can customize these debit cards to meet their personal security needs in UBS Digital Banking around the clock.

Expansion of sustainable products

Sustainability is becoming the standard at UBS – not only for investment and financial products, but also for means of payment. That’s why UBS is the first Swiss bank to launch a sustainable credit card. The Optimus Foundation Credit Card Eco stands out because it’s made of environmentally friendly material: instead of plastic, it’s composed of the plastic substitute PLA, and is more than 80 percent biodegradable. PLA is obtained from animal feed corn1 . And, UBS also donates 0.75 percent of the annual credit card spending to the Optimus Foundation. Through its charitable foundation, UBS supports programs that improve the health, education and protection of children in a long-term and lasting way.

Karin Oertli, COO Personal and Corporate Banking and Region Switzerland: “The transition to a more sustainable society is one of the greatest challenges of our time. UBS wants to be part of the solution and lead the way with innovative ideas. Our new cards, which are made without plastic, are contributing to this. What pleases me the most: our customers are helping to ensure the well-being of future generations every time they use the new Optimus Foundation Credit Card.”

Source: Company Press Release