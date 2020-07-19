UBS has announced its investment in Houzy following the launch of key4, the advanced real estate financing platform for mortgage clients

UBS US wealth management headquarters in New Jersey. (Credit: Arnapoli/Wikipedia.)

Swiss multinational investment bank UBS has acquired stake in Houzy, a startup that provides digital tools and network of experts to help customers manage their home ownership.

The new investment follows the recent launch of UBS’ advanced online platform key4 in Switzerland, as a key part of its digital strategy in the country.

key4 is a new open online platform for financing and maintaining owner-occupied homes and housing.

The platform is said to be a continuation of the company’s platform business, initiated with the ‘UBS Atrium’ credit platform in the investment property sector, three years ago.

UBS digital platforms and marketplaces head Martha Böckenfeld said: “The partnership with Houzy is a significant step towards building our ecosystem around key4 and creates targeted added value for homeowners.

“This strategic cooperation will enable all house and apartment owners to rely on key4 to provide answers and solutions to the various complex questions they may be asking themselves about home ownership, and to obtain information thanks to relevant tips, recommendations and the provision of services.”

Houzy offers digital services and an expert network for homeowners in Switzerland

UBS’ investment in Houzy enables the firm enter into a strategic partnership with the dynamic start-up, and expand its offering for homeowners.

Houzy is a platform that offers digital services and an expert network for homeowners in Switzerland, offering useful tools to manage home ownership and complements the open ecosystem of key4.

The start-up has designed its online platform to intelligently link data and derive individual recommendations for each homeowner.

The firm develops the platform for homeowners, leveraging expert knowledge from 500 professionals from ten sectors, and a rapidly growing community of more than 15,000 registered users.

Houzy CEO Stefan Schärer said: “We are very pleased to be entering into this strategic partnership with key4, UBS’s new digital real estate platform.

“This will help us in the next step of Houzy’s expansion phase by providing our users and key4 clients with centralized information and tools on topics such as renovation needs, price development, costs and much more.”