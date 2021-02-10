UBS BB to combine its global and regional platform and experience with Banco Patagonia’s capabilities and relationships across Argentina

UBS BB Investment Bank and Banco Patagonia have partnered to provide Argentinian clients with enhanced access to investment banking services and international capital markets.

Under the partnership, UBS BB will combine its global and regional platform and experience with Banco Patagonia’s capabilities and strong relationships across Argentina.

UBS BB, through its subsidiary UBS Trading, and Banco Patagonia are expected to strengthen their position as providers of investment banking services in Argentina, with an expanded footprint in the country.

Furthermore, the agreement would expand the access to M&A and advisory services, international debt and equity capital markets, and a network of corporates and investors.

UBS BB chief executive officer Daniel Bassan said: “We continue to see significant growth opportunities in Latin America and are thrilled to work with Banco Patagonia, a strong local player with extensive corporate client relationships in Argentina.

“This relationship is a natural next step for UBS BB, as we look to grow our coverage footprint and increase our competitive advantage in Argentina and the region more broadly.”

UBS BB was established in October 2020 to provide investment banking services in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay, and institutional securities brokerage in Brazil.

The São Paulo, Brazil-based investment bank is engaged in providing access to M&A and advisory capabilities, debt and equity capital markets.

A part of Group Banco do Brasil, Banco Patagonia offers services and products in agribusiness, corporate, small and medium enterprises, individuals and the public sector.

The company has more than a million clients and operates from more than 200 locations across Argentina.

Banco Patagonia president Joao Pecego said: “By working with premier organisations like UBS BB, we’re furthering our strategy to expand our presence in the local market and provide our clients with increased access to the international markets.

“Our clients will greatly benefit from UBS BB’s unique platform, leading investment banking services and global reach.”