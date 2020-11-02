The long-term collaboration will provide UBS's wealth management clients with increased access to Partners Group’s leading private markets capabilities

UBS headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (Credit: UBS.)

UBS, the leading global wealth manager and Swiss bank, and Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, today launched a bespoke long-term initiative expanding UBS wealth management clients’ access to private markets.

UBS clients in Switzerland and other select markets across Europe and Asia will enjoy increased exposure to Partners Group’s private equity buyouts as well as co-investments in certain Partners Group assets, which will be pre-selected by UBS. The initiative will target an annual investment capacity of USD 1-3 billion over time.

In addition, UBS clients in select markets will be able to access Partners Group’s latest European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF), which will open up private markets investing to a broader range of clients. This latest ELTIF provides exposure to 30-60 private markets investments across the globe in a transparent, regulated structure, with relatively low minimum investments and no capital calls required from investors.

Sergio Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer of UBS, said: “UBS and Partners Group are both world-leading Swiss-headquartered investment managers that provide unique solutions to investors’ needs. This collaboration will broaden our clients’ access to private markets and deepen its place within their portfolios.”

Iqbal Khan, Co-President of UBS Global Wealth Management, and Tom Naratil, Co-President of UBS Global Wealth Management and President of UBS Americas, said: “By teaming up with Partners Group and leveraging the scale and expertise of our two firms, we will give UBS clients unique access to some of the best private markets opportunities delivered in an efficient vehicle.”

Urs Wietlisbach, Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors, Partners Group, said: “This program will offer UBS wealth clients private markets capabilities on a par with those Partners Group offers to institutional investors, including some of the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds. We are extremely pleased to partner with UBS on this initiative, which builds on years of collaboration between our firms.”

Source: Company Press Release