TriaGen partnered with TruClarity to introduce independent advisory. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

US-based wealth management firm TriaGen has launched its registered investment adviser, with assistance from TruClarity Management Solutions.

The advisory has been created to help individuals and families implement cohesive financial plans.

Bryan Garris, CFP, CEPA operates the independent company along with his father, Nick Garris, CFP and co-founding partner, Orlo Elfes. Leslie Sagers acts as the operations manager for the company.

Bryan Garris, CFP, CEPA managing partner said: “We are excited to launch TriaGen Wealth Management as this allows our team greater flexibility when providing comprehensive wealth management solutions.

“Becoming an independent fiduciary was a natural progression that aligns with our priorities as a family-run business.

“We are grateful to TruClarity Management Solutions for helping us navigate this transition every step of the way. Through collaboration, we relied on TruClarity’s expertise and experience as they helped make our vision a reality.”

TriaGen offers professional advice for financial planning and portfolio management

TriaGen is a wealth management firm or registered investment adviser focused on financial planning and portfolio management.

The company offers a range of professional advice encompassing financial planning and portfolio management, along with personalised plans for business owners, executives and families at all stages of life.

TruClarity Management Solutions is a financial advisor that offer advisors with solutions to ease the challenges of transitioning to independence and business ownership.

TruClarity Management Solutions CEO Pam Stross said: “We are incredibly fortunate to work with the amazing team at TriaGen. It is exciting to work alongside them as they realize their dream of becoming an independent firm.”