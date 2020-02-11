TransPecos Banks, SSB has chosen cloud-based core platform NYMBUS SmartCore to offer a single, quality digital experience for its customers

TransPecos Banks partners with NYMBUS to upgrade its core banking platform. (Credit: NYMBUS)

TransPecos Banks, SSB, a subsidiary of TransPecos Financial, has entered into a partnership with the Miami-based fintech platform NYMBUS to upgrade its core banking platform.

The Nymbus suite of financial technology products includes SmartCore, SmartDigital, SmartPayments and SmartLaunch.

NYMBUS’ digital-first product suite allows TransPecos Banks to incorporate all the necessary banking functions into one system. The platform also simplifies back-end processes to improve efficiencies and drive revenue growth, providing an exceptional experience for the customers.

Under the partnership, TransPecos Banks, SSB has chosen cloud-based core platform NYMBUS SmartCore to offer a single, quality digital experience for its customers.

For internet and mobile banking services, TransPecos Banks has implemented NYMBUS’ SmartDigital platform while it has selected NYMBUS SmartPayments for debit card processing and fraud protection.

TransPecos Banks SSB president and CEO Mike Kozub said: “Our BankMD partnership with NYMBUS SmartLaunch helped us quickly deploy new digital experiences and capture revenue opportunities with minimal cost or disruption to our existing business. Our experience with NYMBUS convinced us they were the right choice for rebuilding our larger bank infrastructure.

“Their modern platform and open architecture provide the technology foundation we’ve been looking for to offer cutting-edge digital experiences for our customers.”

Based in West Texas, TransPecos Banks intends to upgrade its core banking platform in order to meet the growing digital demands of its consumers.

NYMBUS president David Mitchell said: “We’ve had the great pleasure to support TransPecos in their business transformation.

“Our progressive SmartLaunch model has proven to accelerate their speed to innovate and compete with a new digital-only bank. Now, by undertaking the transformation of their current technology eco-system, we can help in their long-term success with near endless innovation to adapt to whatever comes next in the market.”

In April 2019, MOXY bank had partnered with NYMBUS to implement a suite of modern core, Internet banking, mobile banking and payment solutions.