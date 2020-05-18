Additional features based on Tink’s open banking technologies are expected to be added to the app later in 2020

Tink, Nordea collaborate on to integrating multi-banking technology for mobile banking App. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Tink, an open banking platform in Europe, and Finland-based financial services firm Nordea have joined forces to integrate Tink’s advanced multi-banking features to Nordea’s mobile banking app.

The open banking platform has integrated its account aggregation, data enrichment and personal financial management technologies into Nordea’s app

The new features will enable customers using the app to get a comprehensive overview of their finances in one place, including mortgage, savings, loans and current account.

Nordea one digital head Anders Nicander said: “Nordea is dedicated to providing great digital experiences, and we want to be seen as a relevant partner to our customers. As part of that, Nordea is happy to see that our customer experience in the Nordea Mobile App is improved through our collaboration with Tink.

“Providing Swedish customers a more complete financial overview is our first delivery together with Tink. Now we look forward to bringing this to our other markets and at the same time develop other exciting functionalities based on Tink technology.”

Tink will add additional features on Nordea’s mobile banking app

The new features are now available to Swedish customers using Nordea’s app, and are planned to be launched in Norway, Finland and Denmark in the coming months, with the same capabilities.

Additional features based on Tink’s open banking technologies are expected to be added later in 2020, enabling Nordea’s app users to categorise costs, analyse spending and set budgets.

Established in 2012, Tink serves 14 European markets out of 13 offices, to enable banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services.

The company enables customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools, through its ‘one API’.

Tink co-founder and CEO Daniel Kjellén said: “Our open banking technology has already helped millions of bank customers across Europe to get a better overview and understanding of their finances.

“We are very proud to now make our technology available to almost 11 million bank customers in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark through our partnership with Nordea.”