Koike Kazuhiro on the left and Nauman Anees on the right. (Credit: ThinkMarkets Group.)

ThinkMarkets begins offering FX trading services in Japan, opening a brand new office

As part of ThinkMarkets’ global expansion drive, we obtained a license in Japan from the country’s financial services regulator, enabling us to enter the Japanese Forex market. To serve our Japanese customers more locally, we are also opening a new office in Tokyo.

This new license also means that traders based in Japan will soon gain access to our award-winning ThinkTrader platform.

Designed with the modern trader in mind, our next-generation platform, ThinkTrader, offers powerful trading tools and unique functionalities, all accessible through desktop, mobile and tablet with a single login. Key features include split- and quad-screen view, advanced charting with 50+ intelligent drawing tools and 80+ indicators to assist technical analysis.

“Tokyo is one of the world’s largest foreign exchange trading hubs, so the expansion of our brokerage services offering with the addition of FX in Japan is an exciting milestone for us as we continue our global expansion,” said Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets. “This announcement is also significant because it coincides with the opening of our Tokyo office.”

TF Global Markets Japan Ltd is the corporate name of ThinkMarkets’ Japan office. We appointed an industry expert, Koike Kazuhiro, who will head the company’s operations in Japan as chief executive. Kazuhiro’s experience includes past leadership positions with the Nasdaq Japan Exchange, Credit Suisse Group, and publicly traded companies such as Traders Securities.

;Adding Japan’s foreign exchange markets to our existing brokerage services will appeal to current forex traders, while our Tokyo office opening will allow us to better serve local customer needs,” said Kazuhiro. “We are looking forward to this new chapter in the company’s history.”

Source: Company Press Release