FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that Sun East Federal Credit Union is moving to a modern, integrated payments platform from FIS to better serve its more than 50,000 members.

Image: Sun East Federal Credit Union boosts technology with FIS payments platform. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

A new FIS client, Sun East is located in Aston, Pa. and was looking for an advanced payments technology platform to support the continued growth of its product portfolio and provide seamless integration across its payment processing and loyalty operations. Importantly, the credit union was also looking to work with a partner with deep roots and staying power in the credit union market that could help it enhance its competitiveness in a rapidly changing industry.

The multi-year agreement with FIS includes debit, credit and ATM payment processing, loyalty programs, advanced fraud protection, card production, and participation in FIS’ NYCE network. The FIS Unified Payments Platform will present Sun East members with a consistent user interface and experience across various payments and loyalty programs.

In addition, the new FIS payments platform will provide Sun East employees with enhanced workflows, automated notifications and a universal view of customers across product lines. It will enable them to spend less time on back-office tasks and focus more on serving members and bringing to market new products and services.

“Sun East needed a technology platform and partner that would take our members into the future,” said Florence David, chief operating officer at Sun East Federal Credit Union. “With FIS, we are working with a technology leader with a clear vision and strong track record of payments innovation. We look forward to leveraging the advanced capabilities of this new platform for the benefit of our members.”

“We are excited to welcome Sun East Federal Credit Union to our growing community of payments clients,” said Jim Johnson, head of FI Payments & Wealth at FIS. “At a time of rapid change in the payments space, Sun East is making a bold move to a new platform that will provide a quantum leap in capabilities. We are confident our new platform will help Sun East enhance its member service, growth objectives and competitiveness.”

Source: Company Press Release