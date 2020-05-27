The launch enables entrepreneurs and businesses in the five countries to accept online payments from around the world within minutes

Stripe headquarters in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/HaeB.)

Stripe, a company offering payment services over the internet, has announced the launch of its services in five more European countries including the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Malta.

As per Stripe, the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated the shift from offline to online, increasing the need for financial infrastructure and accessibility.

By making its payment services available in five more European countries, Stripe aims to enable European businesses to begin accepting payments online from around the world within minutes.

Online businesses in the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Malta can now access the company’s entire product portfolio to launch, run and scale their business globally.

The products include Stripe Connect to run multi-sided marketplaces, Billing for subscriptions and recurring payments, Radar for fraud detection and prevention and Sigma for analytics and more.

The company has also made its payment services available to beta testers in the countries to get their feedback. to optimise local Stripe experience.

Stripe Europe, Middle East and Africa business lead Matt Henderson said: “Stripe is in 39 countries now, 29 of which are in Europe. We are excited about bringing Stripe to even more European countries, making payment acceptance and money movement faster and less complicated for everyone. We are nearing our goal of making Stripe universally available to businesses across the continent.”

Recently, the payment services provider announced industry-first partnership with JCB, a Japanese credit card company. As per the agreement, businesses on Stripe in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, are now allowed to instantly accept payments from JCB cardholders.

The partnership also enables eligible Stripe-powered businesses to gain access to JCB funds in their account in a matter of days.