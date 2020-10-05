The UK digital bank has launched online banking for its personal and joint bank account customers

Starling Bank’s Southampton office entrance. (Credit: Starling Bank.)

Starling Bank, a UK-based digital bank, has launched a new online banking portal for its personal and joint bank account customers.

Developed as a response to customer demand, the online banking service will allow Starling Bank’s customers to manage their finances from their desktop or laptop or through a smartphone.

Last year, the digital bank had launched a similar service Starling Online Banking for business customers.

With the new service, Starling’s customers can view their actual balance and up-to-date list of transactions. With the new spending insights feature, customers are enabled to see what they are spending their money on.

In addition, they can also view, setup and edit standing instructions and other regular payments.

Online banking service released in response to customers’ needs during the coronavirus pandemic

The digital bank’s newest service joins a host of new releases which have been delivered in response to its customers’ needs during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The other services launched by Starling include the Business Toolkit, Connected Card and cheque imaging.

Starling stated that the new online banking portal has been developed with built-in security features, including data encryption and multi-layer user authentication to complete certain tasks.

Starling Bank founder and CEO Anne Boden said: “Many customers told us they wanted to do their banking online as well as on their smartphones. By making accounts accessible on laptops and desktops, we’re giving them even more flexibility to bank the way that best suits them.

“As we’re all spending more time at home than usual, it’s important that our customers can manage their money from anywhere they wish at any time.”

In March, Starling Bank opened a new office in Cardiff, which is its third location in the UK.

The bank announced to recruit nearly 400 new people in the areas of data science, fraud, and customer services for the new office.