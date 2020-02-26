Omniex is a financial technology company that provides an institutional grade investment and trading platform specifically built for the needs of digital assets and crypto currencies

SIX building in Hardturmstrasse, Zürich, Switzerland. (Credit: SIX.)

SIX and Omniex signed a partnership agreement. The partnership will provide a gateway to digital exchanges (including crypto currency exchanges) and OTC market makers worldwide for SIX and its clients. This will create the basis for new business opportunities along the value chain of existing and future asset classes. The collaboration will allow clients of SIX to get a standardized and secure access to trade crypto currencies. As part of the partnership, SIX will become a shareholder in Omniex. The parties have agreed not to disclose the amount of the investment.

Omniex is a financial technology company that provides an institutional grade investment and trading platform specifically built for the needs of digital assets and crypto currencies. The Omniex platform has been live and in use by clients since 2018, providing global connectivity to exchanges and OTC providers with sophisticated algorithmic solutions for digital assets and crypto currencies.

Hu Liang, CEO and Co-Founder Omniex: “The Swiss market leads other major financial markets in the adoption of legislation and regulation supporting digital asset trading and settlement. Together with SIX we aim to offer an end-to-end solution for the trading and settlement of digital assets, including the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), once operationally live. It will still take some time, but the cornerstones are in place to accelerate the broader adoption of natively digitalized assets.”

Thomas Zeeb, Head Securities & Exchanges, member of Executive Board, SIX: “We see a growing need in the market to access crypto currencies. Our new collaboration will provide a standardized and secure gateway via SIX as the trusted partner of the financial industry. With SDX as the digital exchange infrastructure in development, the collaboration with Omniex to deliver the front end for clients, both for existing crypto currencies, as well as in future for SDX-listed assets, is an important addition to the digital ecosystem.”

Source: Company Press Release