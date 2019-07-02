Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the "Company") today announced that Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC ("Silvercrest") completed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Cortina Asset Management, LLC ("Cortina"), an independent asset management firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, managing approximately $1.7 billion in small cap growth equity strategies.

Image: Silvercrest Asset Management Group acquires Cortina Asset Management. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

“We have long sought the right partner to establish an innovative and high-caliber growth equity capability at the firm,” said Richard R. Hough III, Chairman and CEO of Silvercrest. “Our new colleagues and partners from Cortina exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and strong intellectual capital we seek to foster at Silvercrest. We are proud to have the investment professionals from Cortina as Silvercrest partners who are committed to their investment craft, to each other and to our partnership. We are excited to grow and develop their strategies to the benefit of our clients and shareholders alike.”

John Potter, a Founding Principal of Cortina, said, “We established Cortina fifteen years ago in partnership with Byron Roth and Roth Capital with a mission to provide superior performance and service to institutional and high net worth clients. Silvercrest’s mission and culture align with Cortina’s commitment to client care, associate development and investment performance. This combination is a natural fit, enabling a seamless continuation of service excellence that clients deserve.”

