Italy-based banking services and technologies provider SIA has opened a new centre for payment cards in Verona.

Image: SIA’s new facility will have a capacity to produce more than 10 million cards per annum. Photo: Courtesy of SIA S.p.A.

Leveraging latest equipment, the new facility will have a capacity to produce more than 10 million cards per annum, said SIA.

The company said that the new centre is capable of managing all the stages of issuing, from conception to distribution, using a monitoring system ensuring the high standards of security.

In addition, the new facility meets the requirements of the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Card Production and Provisioning standard of the payment circuits.

It is capable of carrying out personalisation for all types of bank cards including debit, credit, prepaid, and loyalty cards along with those associated with specific services like university, fuel or transport cards.

SIA marketing and sales director Eugenio Tornaghi said: “With the inauguration of the new centre in Verona, SIA consolidates its role in digital payments as a reliable and secure technology partner, focusing on innovation to cover the entire value chain of e-money services while maintaining a high standard of quality.

“From pioneers in the digitalization of payments having enabled the Alipay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and WeChat solutions in Italy, today we confirm our ‘bank friendly’ positioning making available to banks, both traditional and online, a customized physical card to be used as an authentic calling card with respect to the end user.”

The technological excellence centre has been designed to produce traditional PVC cards, along with metal cards and those made of eco-friendly materials, incorporating various technologies like chip, contactless or biometric recognition which allow the entry of a PIN to be replaced with a fingerprint.

In addition, the new facility completes the company’s offering of card management services for its customers to support them in design, management, issue of the cards along with dedicated packaging, processing of payment transactions, authorisation process, and virtualisation of cards on a smartphone.

In June 2019, SIA through its subsidiary New SIA Greece, signed a five-year agreement with Market In, to provide a new payment technology infrastructure and manage the processing of card transactions.