Serge Magdeleine. Photo: courtesy of Crédit Agricole.

Serge Magdeleine has been appointed Director of Digital Transformation and IT at the Crédit Agricole Group. He will oversee the Group Information Systems Department and Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructures & Platforms (CAGIP), while continuing at the helm of Crédit Agricole Technologies et Services (CATS).

This appointment will take effect on 1 November 2019.

Serge Magdeleine will also join the Executive Committee of Crédit Agricole SA.

Biography

After starting his career in consultancy at Mercer Oliver Wyman (1996 – 99), and then becoming founder and chairman of Empruntis.com (1999 – 2001), Serge Magdeleine came to Crédit Agricole S.A. as Head of Online Banking and was subsequently appointed Head of Multimedia Marketing. In 2006, he joined Caisse Régionale de Paris et Ile-de-France as Head of the Distribution and Multichannel division, and then in 2007, moved to Caisse Régionale Centre-Est as Corporate and International Director. In 2010, he was appointed Deputy CEO of Caisse Régionale Alpes Provence, in charge of development, and is also CEO of GIE e-Immo. In 2015, Serge Magdeleine became Group Digital Experience Director, then in 2016, he also took the reins at Crédit Agricole Technologies et Services.

Serge Magdeleine is a graduate of Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées (1996) and holds an MBA from Collège des Ingénieurs (1996).

Source: Company Press Release