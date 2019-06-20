Working with UK fintech HooYu, the bank has made it possible for new customers to open a current account using a selfie as proof of their identity

Selfies can be used as proof of ID to open a NatWest current account

NatWest bank accounts can now be opened directly from a customer’s smartphone simply by taking a selfie.

The digital self-portrait is analysed using biometric facial recognition technology – supplied by UK fintech HooYu – to verify the identity of the person attempting to open a new account.

The lender claims to be the first UK high street bank to allow customers to open an account in this way.

NatWest chief digital officer Frans Woelders said: “We know customers want to be able to open accounts at a time and a place that suits them and not have to worry about sending precious ID documents in the post, or taking time out of their day to go to a branch.

“That’s why we’re making it easier, safer and faster to open accounts, allowing customers to get on with the things that matter.”

Selfie bank account opening can also reduce cases of fraud

Prospective new customers are also required to upload images of personal identification documents – such as a passport – which are checked against the selfie using artificial intelligence technology.

This can be done in real-time, meaning a person could theoretically open a new current account in a matter of minutes, if all the correct documentation is at hand and the checks are verified.

NatWest says it will accept international identification documents in the process to allow people of all nationalities to open a current account, provided they are a UK resident.

As well as making it easier for new customers to sign up by removing the paperwork long-associated with the process, Natwest claims the service will reduce fraudulent activity.

A pilot scheme of the technology involving more than 60,000 customers is said to have produced positive results in terms of fraud prevention.

UK fintech HooYu provides the selfie technology to open NatWest bank accounts

NatWest partnered with UK fintech HooYu to provide the identity verification technology, which combines ID document validation, digital footprint analysis, geo-location and facial biometrics with traditional database checks in its customer on-boarding platform.

HooYu marketing director David Pope said: “In today’s digital age, customers expect to be able to do everything on-demand, they don’t want to have to go into a branch or wait for a day or two for account opening to be completed.

“Our work with NatWest balances the twin demands of compliance and convenience.

“Our unique identity platform that combines many forms of identity verification technology is designed not only to bring extra security into the account opening process but also to make customer on-boarding simpler and quicker.”