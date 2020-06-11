The bank launches Be Tech! with Santander, an employment website that will allow to manage new hires in Spain

Santander progresses its digital transformation by hiring 3,000 IT professionals worldwide this year. (Credit: Hectr/Wikipedia.org)

Banco Santander will be hiring 3,000 IT professionals worldwide this year to support its commercial, technological and digital transformation.

As part of the bank’s strategy to leverage its global scale and grow its customer base and revenues, Santander confirmed at its Investor Day in 2019 plans to invest over €20 billion in its digital transformation and technology over a period of four years (2019-2022). The decision to hire 3,000 new IT professionals will help accelerate the banks’ plans, allowing it to further improve and personalise the customer experience, increase trust and loyalty, while improving efficiency. As previously announed, Santander is improving operational performance and has confirmed that it expects to achieve €1.2 billion of incremental annual cost savings in the medium term.

The emergence of disruptive platforms as a business model has changed many sectors. Santander’s aim is to become the best open financial services platform, acting responsibly and earning the lasting loyalty of our people, customers, shareholders and communities, and in a way that is simple, personal and fair.

Ana Botín, Group executive chairman at Banco Santander, said: “Having the best technology does not just mean having the best infrastructure, applications and processes. It also means having the best, most innovative talent. We have an outstanding team at Santander and by adding new talent across each of our markets we can further accelerate our technological and digital transformation.”

Dirk Marzluf, Group head of Technology and Operations at Banco Santander, said: “We are recruiting professionals with technology profiles who will bring new IT skills and are looking for new challenges. They will be at the heart of our transformation.”

The group will be hiring 1,000 IT professionals in Spain, with a particular focus on individuals with a background in STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The bank has created a new website (Be Tech! with Santander) for managing the recruitment for most of those roles. All the roles for Spain and other countries will be available in LinkedIn.

The professionals selected will join the Technology and Operations division in areas such as platforms and APIs (application programming interface), cloud, data, network, DevSecOps (development, security and operations), artificial intelligence (AI), software development, enterprise architecture and cybersecurity (also known as cyber).

These individuals will not only bring new knowledge and experiences in technology, but also new ways of thinking and addressing problems, complementing the strengths within our existing team. This will help us to better serve our customers, increase profitability and become a more efficient bank.

This new global offer is an opportunity to join an international group with 195,000 employees in 10 key markets in Europe and America, 146 million customers, and whose purpose is to help people and businesses prosper. New hires will have the chance to play key roles in the digital transformation of a global leader and work in a flexible and healthy environment committed to diversity and equal opportunities.

Source: Company Press Release