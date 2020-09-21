NCR Corporation is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries

RVCB selects NCR to transform digital banking. (Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.)

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced that Yuba City, Calif.-based River Valley Community Bank (RVCB) selected NCR to provide a more seamless digital banking experience for its consumer and business customers.

With the NCR DI platform, RVCB expects to broaden capabilities and self-service options for customers. In addition to retail and business banking, RVCB will be launching Zelle, NCR Credit Score, NCR Digital Receipts, and more engaging features on the NCR platform.

“With NCR, we will be able to deliver the experience customers want with the robust functionality they need,” said Michael Finn, executive vice president and chief financial officer, RVCB. “The platform’s flexibility will empower us to quickly make changes to the experience ourselves, without having to wait on any third-party timelines. Plus, providing more self-service tools will help bolster our customer offerings, enabling us to heighten our focus on other key growth areas of the business.”

Partnering with NCR will allow RVCB to facilitate consumer and business banking on a single platform, simplifying back office operations, minimizing costs and creating a more cohesive, convenient experience for customers.

“Consumers and businesses today want digital banking to be simple, reliable and frictionless,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “We look forward to working with River Valley Community Bank to elevate its digital banking experience.”

