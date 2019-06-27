UK challenger bank Revolut has given its debit card a colourful overhaul for a limited edition version launched in support of Pride celebrations

Revolut launches rainbow bank card in support of Pride (Credit: Revolut)

Revolut is to launch a limited edition rainbow design bank card to show its support for Pride celebrations across Europe next month.

The UK fintech will make 30,000 of the colourful cards available to its five million customers from Monday (1 July) on a free, first-come, first-serve basis.

The initiative is part of Revolut’s efforts to align itself more closely with social causes and broaden its appeal to a diverse, youthful audience – and more such announcements from the fintech are expected over the coming weeks.

Revolut head of communications Chad West said: “Consumers today demand a greater degree of affinity with the values of the brands they opt into, and launching our new rainbow card marks a small step in our plans to support more social causes.”

The London-based fintech disruptor is making efforts to improve its public image following a tricky start to the year during which it hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Revolut rainbow card aligns the bank with social causes

The rainbow card will work in exactly the same way as standard Revolut debit cards – allowing users to spend, save and exchange currencies.

The financial disruptor has also taken the step of partnering with six LGBT+ influencers – Melanie Murphy, Riyadh K, Julia Zelg, Nova & Olympia, and Salih’s World – during the Pride London celebration from 8 June to 6 July to underpin its support of gay rights and gender equality.

Revolut product owner Masel Nikaj said: “As we continue to build a diverse and equal rights business, supporting LGBT+ rights remains a cause close to our hearts.

“We love the design of our new rainbow cards and feel they are a great way to celebrate Pride month.

“They mark the first small step in our plans to work closely with important social causes and we can’t wait to unveil the next stage of our plans.”

Revolut brings Apple Pay to 12 more European countries

Yesterday, Revolut launched Apple Pay capabilities in 12 new countries across Europe – building on its roll out of the function to other European nations earlier in the month.

The latest countries added to the list of Revolut’s Apple Pay compatibility are Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Customers here will be able to use their Revolut transaction accounts via Apple devices as well as the tech giant’s digital wallet app.