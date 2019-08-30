Apart from TNG wallet in Hong Kong, the partnership will help Rapyd merchants gain access to more than 10 new markets via the GEA platform

Image: Alex Kong, founder and chairman of TNG Group together with Joel Yarbrough, VP of Asia Pacific for Rapyd. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Rapyd.

Rapyd, the global fintech-as-a-service platform that helps businesses collect and disburse money via locally preferred payment methods, announced today its partnership with TNG FinTech Group Inc. (TNG).

The partnership will add TNG wallet, one of Hong Kong’s leading e-wallets[1], and more than 10 other e-wallets that form the “Global E-money Alliance” (GEA) platform[2], to the list of 500+ existing payment methods that are already offered by Rapyd.

Rapyd’s customers around the world will now be able to accept payments from these e-wallet users, even if they do not have a credit or debit card, or choose not to use them while shopping online. For TNG and its members, this partnership increases their number of consumers internationally through the Rapyd network.

“Rapyd’s goal is to facilitate a cashless network where businesses are able to accept payment methods used by consumers from anywhere around the world. Our partnership with TNG enables us to not only offer our customers one of Hong Kong’s most exciting payment methods, the TNG wallet, but also the member wallets under its GEA platform. Now, Rapyd merchants all over the world will be able to reach out to more APAC customers through Rapyd’s simple API, SDK or Web-based Rapyd Checkout. There isn’t any other platform or ecosystem that offers a similar solution that is even close to this scale,” said Joel Yarbrough, Rapyd’s Vice President for Asia Pacific.

“Hong Kong is an incredibly vibrant small business market, and we are giving large regional enterprises as well as local merchants opportunities to increase their revenue by enabling them to accept the locally-preferred payment methods used by consumers from anywhere around the world,” adds Yarbrough. “With Rapyd’s Global Payment Network, which links bank transfers, e-wallet and local debit schemes in more than 100 markets, TNG merchants and retailers are able to scale their business much faster and wider.”

“We are excited to be collaborating with Rapyd. Businesses are always looking into scaling their operations and unlocking cross-border business growth. Through this partnership, we are able to close the gap between markets and help create new user experiences. Consumers from around the world can make a purchase for any products or services either online or offline, and make payments through our GEA platform seamlessly and simultaneously without having to use their global bank account, credit or debit card,” says Alex Kong, Founder and Chairman of TNG.

Apart from TNG wallet in Hong Kong, the partnership will help Rapyd merchants gain access to more than 10 new markets via the GEA platform. The GEA platform currently covers Hong Kong and over 160 countries, including Mainland China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan, European Union countries, which provides 24×7 cash-in and cash-out services to its users through a network of over 5,000 banks and over 400,000 cash pick-up points globally.

Source: Company Press Release